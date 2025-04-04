Plant-based deli meat company debuts in Canada

Prime Roots is a new-school deli brand that offers mycelium-based protein. Prime Roots is officially launching in Canada with the county's first mycelium-based deli meats.

These products provide an allergen-free solution for foodservice operators looking to tap into the growing demand for plant-based options.

Since its US launch two years ago, Prime Roots has delivered proven incremental revenue for partners in grocery deli, restaurants, hospitality centers, health care and more.

Prime Roots’ mycelium-based deli meats are designed to meet the needs of chefs and foodservice operators seeking clean-label plant-based proteins. Prime Roots products tap into consumers wanting cholesterol-free, preservative-free and nitrate-free protein.

Prime Roots products include Black Forest Ham, Classic Smoked Ham, Classic Smoked Turkey, Cracked Pepper Turkey, Pizzeria Pepperoni, Classic Salami, and Bacon.

Compared to conventional meats, Prime Roots’ deli products use 92% less water, generate 91% fewer carbon emissions and cause 89% less water eutrophication.

“As a Canadian-founded company, I’m excited to finally bring Prime Roots home to tens of thousands of operators and consumers in Canada who have been demanding it, and we’re excited to finally be here,” said Kimberlie Le, co-founder of Prime Roots. “With our proven success in grocery delis and restaurants across the US, we know our mycelium-based meats will bring incremental revenue to partners while meeting the growing demand for delicious, clean, plant-based proteins.”

Source: Prime Roots