FCL Builders appointment strengthens cold storage capabilities

Commercial construction company FCL Builders is expanding its executive team to strengthen capabilities in key markets and core verticals including W&D, data centers and cold storage.

“Building customer relationships is at the heart of our company mission. Central to that goal is understanding the projects we build through the customer’s lens,” said FCL President and CEO, Chris Linn. “These additions each bring multifaceted perspectives to their roles, to better serve customers, end-users of each facility we build, and the teams they lead.”

Gregory Camp joins FCL as vice president of project development, national cold storage. He has more than 25 years of experience in the food industry and construction management, including technical expertise in industrial refrigerated environments. Beyond FCL, Camp sits on the NAIOP Board for Cold Storage and plans to serve on the Food Production Solutions Association board. He recently completed a term, serving on the Meat Industry Suppliers Association Board of Directors.

Ryan Gallager joins as director of project development. For the past 18 years, Gallager has served in project management and development roles for a variety of companies.

Blake McClendon joined FCL in 2024 as a director of construction and the head of the FCL Builders Houston office. Prior to FCL, McClendon co-founded a firm’s construction department, growing his operation from a start-up to over 3 million square feet of tilt-wall projects. Once settled at FCL, his team secured more than $120 million in construction commitments for 2025 and 2026, including six multi-tenant warehouse and distribution properties.

Darina Sokanthong joins FCL as director of business development in the Western region. She has extensive experience large-scale commercial and industrial real estate developments and serves as a Board Member of The Association of Corporate Real Estate Executives of Southern California.

Source: FCL Builders