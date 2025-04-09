Handload smokers offer integrated app technology for small processors

Smokehouse provider Pro Smoker is announcing a new series of handload smokers. The new 150S and 300S Smokers combine smoke, roast, cook and hold functionality, making them ideal for small processors, restaurants, catering and foodservice professionals. Featuring a touch-screen Wi-Fi/Bluetooth controller, these smokers integrate with the Pro Smoker app.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new handload smoker series, representing the cutting edge of smokehouse technology," said Joe Hanni, CEO of PS Seasoning and Pro Smoker. "These smokers empower our customers with unprecedented control over food preparation through our app, right from the palm of their hand. Leading the industry, this innovation is primed to revolutionize food service operations, offering the flexibility and precision needed to consistently deliver excellent smoked products.”

The design has the ability to capture data, automate recipes and maintain precise temperature consistency. New product features also include enhanced airflow design with a redesigned damper system that draws fresh air from two locations. The smokers are designed and crafted in the US with 304 stainless steel.

Source: Pro Smoker