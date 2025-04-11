SeafoodAI launches automated verification, digital traceability for crab producers

Venture studio NEC X is investing in seafood startup SeafoodAI following the startup's graduation from NEC X's Elev X Ignite program.

Leveraging AI-powered biometric scanning technology, SeafoodAI’s flagship solution, CrabScan360, automates crab measurement, sorting and data recording, replacing error-prone manual processes. This solution enhances traceability, simplifies regulatory compliance and delivers precise operational insights to stakeholders across the supply chain.

SeafoodAI's approach enables fisheries and processors to achieve verifiable sustainability certifications efficiently and at scale to meet the growing demand for transparent seafood sourcing.

"Seafood sustainability is no longer optional; it's imperative," said Rob Terry, CEO and Founder of SeafoodAI. "With CrabScan360, we're digitizing what was once a manual, labor-intensive process—bringing accuracy, transparency and trust directly to the seafood industry. The strategic investment and technical expertise from NEC X significantly accelerate our ability to drive meaningful change across seafood supply chains."

NEC X's Elev X Ignite program provides early-stage startups with guidance, technology access and business resources to drive innovation. SeafoodAI directly leveraged NEC X’s expertise in image recognition and artificial intelligence, advancing its technology during the program as part of cohort Batch 9.

“SeafoodAI represents the impactful innovation that NEC X is committed to nurturing,” said Shintaro Matsumoto, CEO of NEC X. “Their biometric scanning technology unlocks new value across seafood supply chains by addressing global challenges with scalable, AI-driven solutions. We’re excited to support SeafoodAI’s journey toward redefining seafood supply chain standards.”

Source: NEC X