Heat and Control acquires thermal processing and heat transfer equipment providers

Food industry equipment manufacturer Heat and Control is announcing the acquisition of Tek-Dry Systems Ltd. and Hunt Heat Exchangers, two providers of thermal processing and heat transfer equipment.

Tony Caridis, president of Heat and Control, said the acquisition represents a significant milestone in the company’s growth strategy, fostering innovation and creating new opportunities for both companies. “Tek-Dry Systems manufactures a broad range of thermal processing solutions that complement our existing range of products, allowing us to deliver even more innovative solutions to our global customers,” said Caridis.

With over 30 years of expertise, UK-based Tek-Dry Systems specializes in advanced thermal processing technologies, including drying, toasting, cooling and roasting solutions.

Hunt Heat Exchangers, also based in the UK, specializes in designing and manufacturing customized heat exchange systems for various process industries. Their expertise includes air blast coolers, exhaust economizers, gas-to-gas exchangers and thermal oil air heaters, designed to enhance efficiency and reliability in food production and other industrial applications.

After collaborating with Tek-Dry on several projects, Heat and Control found Tek-Dry’s leadership, customer service and quality standards aligned with their own, making the acquisition a natural fit. The addition of Hunt Heat Exchangers further strengthens Heat and Control’s ability to deliver comprehensive thermal processing and heat exchange solutions to food manufacturers worldwide.

“We are excited to join the Heat and Control family – marking a new chapter in the growth of Tek-Dry and Hunt Heat Exchangers, – as we look forward to reaching new territories and market applications”, said Stewart Fort, Tek-Dry Systems.

Source: Heat and Control