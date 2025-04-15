Episode 198: Midan Marketing's Michael Uetz shares market outlook during AMC 2025

THE NATIONAL PROVISIONER PODCAST

Protein market outlook

During the recent Annual Meat Conference 2025 in Orlando, Fla., The National Provisioner's Chief Editor Fred Wilkinson sat down with Midan Marketing Principal Michael Uetz, who shared insights and outlook on the market forces shaping opportunities in the meat and poultry category. Despite challenges such as the lingering effect of inflation, "Meat is still strong," Uetz says. "Even though consumers are concerned about the cost of living, they're still buying protein."