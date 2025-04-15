Meat and Poultry Industry NewsMeat and Poultry Processing

Episode 198: Midan Marketing's Michael Uetz shares market outlook during AMC 2025

'Meat is still strong,' Uetz says.

April 15, 2025

Protein market outlook

During the recent Annual Meat Conference 2025 in Orlando, Fla., The National Provisioner's Chief Editor Fred Wilkinson sat down with Midan Marketing Principal Michael Uetz, who shared insights and outlook on the market forces shaping opportunities in the meat and poultry category. Despite challenges such as the lingering effect of inflation, "Meat is still strong," Uetz says. "Even though consumers are concerned about the cost of living, they're still buying protein."

