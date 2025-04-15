Supplier NewsFood Safety

TOKU-E introduces Pirlimycin Hydrochloride for meat safety testing

Solution is compatible with both quantitative and qualitative residue detection methods.

TOKU-E Co., a global manufacturer of small molecules, gene selectors and fine chemicals for upstream manufacturing, announces the availability of Pirlimycin Hydrochloride for food safety testing.

Pirlimycin Hydrochloride is the active compound of veterinary compounds used to treat bovine mastitis, one of the most prevalent infectious diseases impacting livestock. It is bactericidal against the casual agents of this disease which include Gram-positive bacteria.

“The Pirlimycin Hydrochloride on the market is a mixture of isomers with purity level around 50%, making it hard to be used as a reference material. We are able to reach at least 95% purity making the diagnostic kits more reliable with less false positives,” said Amy Lee, chief scientific officer of TOKU-E EU in Belgium.

Highly pure Pirlimycin Hydrochloride can be used to detect Pirlimycin residues in foodstuffs like meat. The residues testing segment is driven by the need for contamination verifications to protect consumers. This enables detection in different food sample types to satisfy regulatory requirements. The product would be used in service labs that test for antibiotic residues, or by commercial labs that manufacture antibiotic residue detection kits. Pirlimycin Hydrochloride is compatible with both quantitative and qualitative residue detection methods.

Source: TOKU-E

KEYWORDS: cattle food safety testing livestock disease veterinary

