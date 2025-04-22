University of Missouri breaks ground on meat lab

On April 18, 2025, the University of Missouri broke ground on The Michael L. Parson Meat Science Education and Training Laboratory.

Speakers at the ceremony included Christopher Daubert, vice chancellor and dean of the university's College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources; University of Missouri President Mun Choi; Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn; UM Board of Curators Chair Todd Graves; Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe; Bryon Wiegand, director of the college's Division of Animal Sciences; and former Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, the building’s namesake.

“This is a fitting tribute to Gov. Parson’s agricultural achievements made throughout his lifetime in public service,” Graves said. “This naming honors a true champion of Missouri’s greatest industry. We are proud today to thank and celebrate Gov. Parson and his legacy in advancing agricultural education and workforce development.”

During Parson’s tenure as governor, agricultural policy and support were a key focus. In 2023 and 2024, Parson signed budget bills that included a combined $35 million for the facility now bearing his name — a fraction of the support provided to the University of Missouri System while in office. The University of Missouri Board of Curators honored Parson with the naming in February 2025.

“This transformational facility upholds our land-grant mission and recognizes the incredible leadership of Gov. Parson,” Choi said. “We are proud to celebrate his impact while also strengthening Missouri’s vibrant agriculture industry and supporting innovation, student success and the state’s economy.”

As part of the groundbreaking event, Daubert announced additional funding for the project from Burgers’ Smokehouse.

“Creating more opportunities for value-added ag commodity processing in our state is a goal we take seriously in CAFNR,” said Daubert. “I am thrilled this is also a vision shared by our partners and donors joining us for the groundbreaking today. Their support and collaboration are critical.”

The laboratory will provide new tools and technology for leaders and workers in the meat processing industry to better meet their needs.

“As a third-generation cattleman, I can think of few greater honors than to have my name on a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to teaching and training Missouri’s workforce to support the state’s livestock producers,” Parson said. “I proudly supported the work of the University of Missouri to advance agriculture in our state during my tenure as governor, and I am grateful for the shared vision for the future of Missouri.”

The new facility will promote innovation in meat processing through research, provide training to the state’s workforce on the latest technology and best practices and inform communities across the state on food sourcing.

“The Parson Meat Science Education and Training Laboratory will be a valuable addition to Missouri’s agriculture industry,” Chinn said. “This vital asset will preserve Missouri’s future as a leader in agriculture and meat science. Our industry has faced labor shortages for many years, especially in the meat science and meat processing sectors. Students will have access to valuable training that will enable them to be the next generation of leaders in the industry.”

This new facility will update and consolidate the abattoir and Don Naumann Muscle Foods Processing Laboratory, also known as the Mizzou Meat Market. While CAFNR will continue to offer the entrepreneurial and hands-on learning opportunities it already provides, these updates will enhance the facility’s capacity for research and outreach with expanded lab space, classroom space and faculty offices to build the state’s only working and teaching laboratory entirely devoted to meat processing.

“This 25,000-square-foot building will impact the major Missouri meat processing industries such as pork, beef, poultry and more,” Wiegand said. “The new space will include classrooms for teaching and workforce development trainings, provide lab space for research, expand the Meat Market’s storefront, and showcase equipment and processes from industry.”

The facility is projected to open in 2026.

Source: University of Missouri