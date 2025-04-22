SimpliiGood moves to commercial production of Spirulina-based smoked salmon analog

Spirulina innovator SimpliiGood by AlgaeCore Technologies is advancing to commercial production of its 100% plant-based smoked salmon analog composed of spirulina microalgae.

Backed by $4 million in new funding, fresh EU regulatory clearance and pilots underway in Europe and Israel, the company is now bringing this protein to the mainstream market.

From pilot to full production

With the launch of its full-scale industrial manufacturing line, the company has transitioned to commercial output of its texturized fresh spirulina-branded Simplii Texture. This enables the company to ramp up production of its breakthrough ingredient to hundreds of tons per year, allowing them to meet an anticipated wave of demand for its novel smoked salmon analog.

AlgaeCore began as a cultivator and enricher of fresh food- and supplement-grade spirulina for B2B and B2C product makers, foodservice and retailers. The company expanded into the food-tech arena, giving its raw material an added role as a texturizer. Its proprietary platform can transform fresh spirulina into a range of fish alternatives that are naturally rich in protein and sustainable.

"No complex and expensive equipment, such as 3D printers or extrusion equipment are required to craft our texturized protein," said Baruch Dach, CTO and co-founder of AlgaeCore. "Our fresh, undried spirulina and a few natural ingredients are combined and passed through a machine that resembles a pasta roller to produce our spirulina-based smoked salmon in a simple process."

AlgaeCore's commercial facility is already primed to produce dozens of tons of texturized spirulina over the next few months.

Dual IP-protected technologies



At the heart of AlgaeCore's innovation are dual IP-protected technologies that enable the creation of its salmon analog. The first is a decolorization tech that separates the green chlorophyl component from the spirulina. Rich in antioxidants and micronutrients, this high-value sidestream is redirected into supplements or as a natural food colorant. The salmon replica's pale pink hue is expressed through the remaining carotenoid pigment naturally present in spirulina.

SimpliiGood's second texturizing technology consolidates the remaining mass into a high-moisture texturized vegetable protein. The result is a silky yet fibrous structure of the analog presenting the same natural glossy finish as smoked salmon. The finished product offers consumers the same sensory experience of biting into real smoked salmon.

The salmon-like creation offers a concentrated natural source of whole protein, up to 70%, and nutrients including iron and beta-carotene. The spirulina content can be tailored to meet the client's preferences, comprising anywhere from 40% to 100% of the end product. Other ingredients include rice flour, tapioca, oil and spices.

AlgaeCore's solution can plug into traditional production lines, allowing food manufacturers to branch into alternative protein production or to reformulate existing product lines with spirulina.

"With overfishing of salmon at a crisis point, our spirulina-based smoked salmon analog is ready for commercial roll-out," said Lior Shalev, AlgaeCore CEO and co-founder. "Our creation embodies the same look, mouthfeel, and great flavor as real salmon. It is already receiving outstanding reviews and traction, demonstrating genuine market share potential. Simplii Texture has gained regulatory approval in Europe as a non-novel ingredient and completed the pilot phase. Production is up to scale the ingredient is currently in the process of securing US-FDA approval."

Simplii Texture is currently in pilot trials with a number of food manufacturers in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Holland and Israel. The company projects the first spirulina smoked salmon creations under private-label brands will hit the retail shelves within the next six months.

Powered by natural sunlight, AlgaeCore cultivates its spirulina in ponds housed in greenhouses situated in the southern desert region of Israel. More than 98% of the water used in the process is recycled. Spirulina also thrives on carbon, rendering it one of the most climate-friendly crops. It grows rapidly and in abundance, with a harvest every 24 hours.

Source: AlgaeCore