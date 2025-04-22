Atkins Ranch receives third-party Verified Regenerative lamb certification

New Zealand pasture-raised lamb provider Atkins Ranch now offers the first-ever Verified Regenerative lamb by Land to Market, available at Dorothy Lane Market. The verification means that lamb was sourced from regenerative farms that also showed increases in soil and ecosystem health.

“Our farmers are committed to producing high-quality lamb while also maintaining top-notch standards of animal welfare and ecosystem health,” said Pat Maher, CEO of Atkins Ranch. “They see themselves as guardians of the land for future generations. This certification serves to verify those core values to our consumers.”

“Atkins Ranch is an ideal partner for Dorthy Lane Market and is a valuable addition to product mix for our customers,” said Drew Post, executive director of Dorothy Lane Market. “Atkins Ranch’s third-party-verified commitment to care for animals and the land means our customers will be able to purchase lamb that meets the high standards for quality they expect in our stores.”

“Atkins Ranch is built on family farming, and Dorothy Lane Market is a family-owned company,” Maher said. “We are proud to be associated with a brand that also values family as much as our farmers do.”

Atkins Ranch products available through Dorothy Lane Markets include Regenerative Ground Lamb, Regenerative Lamb Shoulder Chops, Regenerative Lamb Frenched Racks, Regenerative Lamb Rib Chops, Regenerative Lamb Loin Chops, Regenerative Bone-in Lamb Leg, Regenerative Boneless Lamb Leg and Regenerative Lamb Shanks.

Source: Atkins Ranch