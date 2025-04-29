DecisionNext and Kilcoy Global Foods expand strategic partnership

DecisionNext, an AI platform that enables companies to optimize the buying or selling of commodities at the best possible time and price, has expanded its strategic partnership with Australian agriculture customer, Kilcoy Global Foods.

By combining machine learning with human expertise, the DecisionNext platform empowers Kilcoy to make faster, more confident decisions in complex, commodity-influenced markets. This renewal validates the long-term business value the platform delivers and reinforces Kilcoy’s commitment to innovation and data-driven decision making.

“Renewing our partnership with DecisionNext is a strategic move that reinforces Kilcoy’s commitment to leading through innovation. Their platform gives us powerful, real-time insights that sharpen our decision-making and keep us agile in a volatile market,” said Jiah Falcke, Kilcoy Global Foods president. “ As we expand globally, DecisionNext is a key part of how we stay competitive and ahead of the curve.”

This phase of the partnership is focused on embedding AI into more corners of Kilcoy’s global business — not just as a forecasting tool, but as a decision-making framework that supports long-term growth and operational excellence across the organization.

“This expanded partnership with Kilcoy is a strong endorsement of the impact DecisionNext is making across the global protein industry. We’re not just delivering forecasts — we’re transforming the way businesses make critical decisions,” said Rohit Aggarwal, DecisionNext COO. “By combining AI with human expertise, we’re helping teams move faster, act smarter, and stay ahead. Kilcoy is setting the pace for what’s possible, and we’re proud to be at their side for the next phase of growth.”

The DecisionNext and Kilcoy Global Foods collaboration sets a new benchmark for how modern protein companies can embed AI in their daily operations – moving from manual decision-making to scalable, forward-looking forecasting and pricing. A significant value lies in enabling the conversation between data science-driven insights and human expertise – and this partnership empowers teams to have that conversation with confidence.

Source: DecisionNext