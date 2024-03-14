Steak-umm, the original "60 Second Meal" that has been a household favorite for decades, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Valen Group, a renowned leader in brand licensing and strategic marketing, to launch an innovative brand extension program.

This collaboration marks an exciting new chapter for Steak-umm, as it ventures beyond its traditional offerings into new and diverse food categories. Leveraging Steak-umm's trusted reputation for quality and convenience, coupled with Valen Group's expertise in identifying market trends and consumer preferences, this strategic partnership aims to introduce Steak-umm products to a wider audience.

"We are excited to embark on this journey with Valen Group to expand the Steak-umm brand into exciting new food categories," said Max Scannapieco, vice president of sales and marketing at Steak-umm. "As pioneers of the '60 Second Meal' concept, Steak-umm has always been committed to providing delicious, convenient, and high-quality products to our consumers. This partnership with Valen Group will allow us to further innovate and meet the evolving needs of our customers."

Valen Group brings a wealth of experience in brand licensing and strategic partnerships, having successfully launched numerous iconic brands into new markets. Their expertise in identifying emerging trends and understanding consumer behavior will be instrumental in guiding the expansion of the Steak-umm brand into new food categories.

"We are thrilled to partner with The Steak-umm Co. to extend their reach into exciting new food categories," said Gus Valen, CEO of the Valen Group. "Steak-umm's strong brand heritage and loyal customer base provide a solid foundation for expansion, and we look forward to working together to explore new opportunities and deliver innovative products that meet the needs of today's consumers."

The strategic brand licensing program will focus on identifying key food categories that complement Steak-umm's existing product line while resonating with consumers' preferences for convenience, quality, and taste. Through this partnership, Steak-umm aims to continue its legacy of providing delicious and convenient meal solutions for families across the country.

Source: Steak-umm Co.