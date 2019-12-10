Global sushi leader, Snowfox Group, making sustainability easier with FishChoice

Snowfox Group, a full-service sushi bar and restaurant provider, relies on FishChoice, a Colorado-based nonprofit offering the largest online database of seafood sustainability data, to meet the commitments of the retailers they serve including Costco, Albertsons, and Kroger.

“We are proud to serve as the exclusive fresh sushi program provider to Costco Wholesale, and we’re proud that Snowfox earned that role in part due to the quality, sustainability, and social audits that we conduct with our suppliers each year,” said Stacy Kwon, Snowfox’s Co-founder and President. “FishChoice has saved us a tremendous amount of time in finding sustainable seafood products that help our customers meet sustainable seafood commitments. The FishChoice website makes it easy to find new, verified suppliers around the world.”

Houston-based Snowfox operates in over 4,000 locations globally, primarily in U.S., Canada, and the U.K. With operations in a variety of settings, including supermarkets, airports, universities, and revolving sushi bar chains, Snowfox has found success in helping retail clients meet their sustainable seafood commitments through a reliance on the FishChoice online platform.

“Snowfox is leading the retail food service industry through our commitment to sustainable seafood sourcing and elimination of excess plastic packaging waste,” said Kwon. “FishChoice makes sustainable sourcing more efficient and helps Snowfox maintain its corporate commitment to transparency, responsibility, and respect for our environment.”

FishWise, a nonprofit that partners with retailers such as Albertsons Companies and Target on their sustainable seafood programs, encouraged Snowfox to consider the FishChoice website. The platform consolidates information about seafood suppliers who have a demonstrated commitment to sustainability by participating in FishChoice’s Supplier Member Program.

“There’s a lot of work and data behind it, but it boils down to matchmaking and transparency,” said Rich Boot, CEO at FishChoice. “FishChoice helps suppliers who operate sustainably and transparently find new business and helps sustainability-minded buyers find suppliers they can trust.”

FishChoice’s seafood industry platform includes more than 600 suppliers from over 20 countries with seafood sourcing details covering more than 500 species of seafood, making it one of the largest sustainable seafood industry resources globally. FishChoice also has industry-leading sustainable seafood guides on approximately 90 of the biggest global seafood commodities and the free membership program includes a weekly digital newsletter that keeps businesses in-the-know on all things sustainable seafood.

Source: FishChoice