In collaboration with its sister brand, Bento Sushi, SNOWFOX | JFE Franchising, Inc. (SNOWFOX) has converted 107 Hannaford Supermarket locations across the retailer’s footprint in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, and Vermont.

“The SNOWFOX Group represents quality sushi brands that cater to international customers,” said Stacy Kwon, president and CEO, SNOWFOX. “To continue our commitment to provide fresh Japanese cuisine on a global scale, we are strategically shifting the majority of U.S. grocery store sushi kiosks to SNOWFOX, with Bento Sushi focusing on Canada, non-traditional U.S.-based markets and Hawaii, while our other brands, Taiko and YO! will continue serving fresh and healthy sushi across the pond in the U.K.”

“Bento Sushi’s roots began in downtown Toronto more than 25 years ago and we are proud to continue serving our Canadian clientele the high-quality sushi sourced with the freshest ingredients that has made Bento Sushi Canada’s largest sushi company,” said Glenn Brown, president and CEO, Bento Sushi.

In addition to Bento Sushi’s focus on the Canadian market, the company will also continue its service in Hawaii and non-traditional retail settings in the U.S. including college campuses, business parks, and airport terminals.

Founded in 2005, SNOWFOX is one of the largest operators and franchise owners of sushi kiosks in the U.S., managing more than 1,300 full-service sushi bars in supermarkets, wholesale, university, and corporate settings.

