SNOWFOX | JFE Franchising, Inc. is pleased to announce that 22 Kroger supermarkets located in Alaska and Oregon will now offer their customers chef-prepared SNOWFOX products including cooked and raw sushi, bento boxes and more.

“We are so pleased to be able to offer more Kroger customers our fresh, delicious and sustainable sushi,” said Kevin Yang, operations I, vice president, SNOWFOX. “These additional locations will also provide more franchise opportunities and bring more owners into our growing SNOWFOX family.”

In Alaska there are 10 new Fred Meyer locations – four in Anchorage, two in Fairbanks, and one in Eagle River, Juneau, Soldotna and Wasilla. The 12 new locations in Oregon include two stores in Portland and one in Bend, Salem, Clackamas, Gresham, Happy Valley, Oak Grove, Oregon City, Redmond, Sandy and Wood Village.

To find a local SNOWFOX near you, click here.

Source: SNOWFOX | JFE Franchising, Inc