RTE salad products recalled

January 3, 2020
KEYWORDS allergens / misbranding / Recall
J&J Distributing, a St. Paul, Minn. establishment, is recalling approximately 136 pounds of ready-to-eat salad products that contain meat due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The products contain pine nuts (tree nut), a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. 

The ready-to-eat salad products that contain meat were produced on various dates from December 21, 2019 through December 27, 2019. The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF only)]

  • 14-oz. plastic sealed cartons containing “KOWALSKI’S MARKETS SICILIAN CHOPPED SALAD” with a “SELL BY” sticker placed on the carton with dates of 12/27 through 01/02 (inclusive).
  • 14-oz. plastic sealed cartons containing “KOWALSKI’S MARKETS ITALIAN STEAKHOUSE COBB SALAD” with a “SELL BY” sticker placed on the carton with dates of 12/27 through 01/02 (inclusive).

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 38450” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Minnesota.      

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS inspection activities.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Source: FSIS

