Vienna Beef moving headquarters to Near West Side of Chicago

January 13, 2020
Industry News
Vienna Beef, a leading sausagemaker in Chicago, has announced that it is leaving its North Side headquarters. The company has signed a long-term lease with developer Dayton Street Partners for a building at 2501 W. Fulton St. According to Crain’s Chicago Business, the company will move its main office and warehouse to this nearly 40,000-square-foot building in the Kinzie Industrial Corridor.

In 2013, Vienna moved its manufacturing plant from its headquarters at 2501 N. Damon Ave. to the Bridgeview neighborhood on the city’s South Side. The office and warehouse remained at the Damon location, where the company has been located since 1972.

For more information: https://www.chicagobusiness.com/commercial-real-estate/vienna-beef-moving-hq-near-west-side

Source: Crain’s Chicago Business

