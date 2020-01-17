Pro Smoker introduces largest-ever commercial smokehouse

Pro Smoker ‘N Roaster, the leading manufacturer of premium commercial-grade smokehouses, announces its largest-to-date product, a three-unit 14-Truck smokehouse. The new smoker, built exclusively for StoneRidge in Wautoma, WI, features the Clean Smoking Pellet Generator system with a load capacity of over 84,000 lbs.

Pro Smoker’s revolutionary pellet technology, paired with its unique igniter system, allows for the shortest processing times in the industry while delivering higher yields, consistent results, and unmatched smoke flavor and color. From home smokers and butcher shops to commercial processors, Pro Smoker offers scalable solutions for businesses of every size.

“We’re thrilled with the opportunity to undertake a project of this size,” says Joe Hanni, president of Pro Smoker & Vortron Smokehouses. “Our team worked closely with StoneRidge to assess their needs and build an entirely customized smoking system that optimizes functionality, efficiency and yield.”

The addition of three 14-Truck smokehouses is a substantial increase to StoneRidge’s existing 52 Pro Smoker units, giving the Wisconsin-based meat processor the ability to smoke more than14 million pounds of summer sausage and over 150 million snack sticks per year.

"Working with Pro Smoker is always a great experience," said Duane Detjens, president of StoneRidge. "They truly understand our business and how essential it is to deliver high quality products for our customers. The quality of the craftsmanship is second to none and the smoke and color are always consistent.”

The first 14-Truck unit was installed in early December, with the following two units currently in production, set to install sometime in early 2020. "All three units are a result of our team’s hard work, commitment to innovation, focus on quality and dedication to our customers’ success,” continued Hanni.

For more information visit www.pro-smoker.com.