University of Wisconsin-River Falls receives commercial smokehouse donation

The University of Wisconsin-River Falls has received a donation of an advanced commercial smokehouse from third-generation family-owned company Pro Smoker. The equipment enhances the university’s research and educational capabilities in meat processing and technology in the on-campus meat plant.

“We are committed to developing the next generation of meat processors right here in our home state,” said Joe Hanni, CEO of PS Seasoning and Pro Smoker. “As leaders in smokehouse design and technology, we are dedicated to equipping educational institutions with the tools they need to prepare students for the workforce. This investment gives students valuable hands-on experience and strengthens the future of the industry.”

The UWRF Meat Plant is a USDA-inspected facility located in the Agricultural Science building. Operated primarily by undergraduate students from the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences, the plant mirrors full-scale meat processing operations, giving students hands-on experience in harvesting, fabrication and value-added processing.

“UW-River Falls is truly unique in offering a fully USDA-inspected, start-to-finish meat processing facility,” said Ryley Rehnelt, meat plant manager. “Along with UW-Madison, we are the only campuses in the Universities of Wisconsin with this level of capability. Our primary focus is supporting undergraduate education in meat science and processing while providing students with real-world experience in every aspect of the industry.”

The donation, a Pro Smoker 500T truckload smokehouse, is designed to maximize production capacity while ensuring consistent quality. The smoker offers automated features and precision controls.

“The 500T gives our students the opportunity to work with industry-standard equipment, building skills they’ll use in commercial production settings,” Rehnelt said. “From smoked product production to thermal processing, students gain hands-on experience that prepares them for careers across the meat industry.”

The new smokehouse will be fully integrated into the plant’s teaching and production operations, expanding its processing capabilities.

“We are extremely grateful to Pro Smoker for this generous gift to our meat science program,” said Mike Orth, CAFES dean. “This smokehouse provides our students with the opportunity to work with commercial equipment, create value-added products and engage with industry partners. It directly supports our mission of offering high-impact, hands-on experiences that prepare students for success in the meat industry.”

