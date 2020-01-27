Meat and Poultry Industry News

Siluriformes products from Singapore recalled

January 27, 2020
Industry News
Golden Pearl Trading Corporation (doing business as Dandy Food Products), a San Lorenzo, Calif. establishment, is recalling approximately 12,054 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) imported Siluriformes products that were not presented for import re-inspection into the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced. Additionally, the products were imported from Singapore, a country ineligible to export ready-to-eat Siluriformes products to the U.S.

The RTE salted egg fish skin items were imported on various dates on or around Sept. 26, 2019 through Dec. 24, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

  • 113-g. foil bags containing “Sugar Kid SALTED EGG FISH SKIN.”

These items were shipped to distributors and retail locations in California, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Utah and Washington.                              

The problem was discovered during a routine FSIS surveillance activity of imported products. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Source: FSIS

