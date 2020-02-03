JBS USA achieves recognition across supply chain under U.S. Beef Industry Sustainability Framework

JBS USA recently became the first beef company to achieve recognition across the cow-calf, feedyard and processing segments of the supply chain for alignment to the U.S. Beef Industry Sustainability Framework. The Framework is an industry-adopted resource that outlines key areas of sustainability and opportunities for improvement across the beef value chain. It is comprised of high-priority indicators, sector specific metrics and sustainability assessment guides.

The recognition applies to JBS USA’s nine beef production facilities in Cactus, Tex., Grand Island, Neb., Greeley, Colo., Green Bay, Wis., Hyrum, Utah, Omaha, Neb., Plainwell, Mich., Souderton, Penn. and Tolleson, Ariz. This achievement is further testament of JBS USA’s commitment to continuous improvement and complements the company’s existing, robust sustainability initiatives across the cow-calf, feedyard and beef production facilities across its value chain.

“JBS USA has been on a journey to elevate our sustainability programs, validate our progress and produce great-tasting, sustainable food that our customers and consumers are proud to serve their family and friends,” said Dr. Kim Stackhouse, JBS USA Director of Sustainability. “This important recognition by the U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Beef illustrates our ongoing commitment to beef sustainability. Across four brands, various feedyard partners and nine production facilities, the Framework helps us document sustainability performance and assess our progress.”

Each program underwent third-party review through the U.S. Roundtable of Sustainable Beef (USRSB) recognition program to demonstrate alignment to the Framework. These reviews assessed each program’s approach to sustainability and incorporation of Framework principles, including animal welfare, land and water resources, and air and greenhouse gas emissions, among other areas.

“Efforts to seek alignment to the U.S. Beef Industry Sustainability Framework demonstrate the commitment of our supply chain partners to showcase the unmatched sustainability performance of the U.S. beef industry,” said USRSB Chair Ben Weinheimer. “It also helps communicate the great strides of the industry to reduce the environmental footprint of U.S. beef, improve profitability across the supply chain and ensure quality that consumers expect through voluntary, holistic practices. We’re proud JBS USA is taking this step to tell the industry’s sustainability story.”

Learn more about JBS USA’s sustainability efforts here. To explore the U.S. Beef Industry Sustainability Framework or to learn more about the USRSB Recognition Program, visit USRSB.org.

Source: USRSB