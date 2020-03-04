US Roundtable for Sustainable Beef recognizes Tyson Foods for beef sustainability programs

Three Tyson Foods Inc. sustainability programs achieved recognition for alignment to the U.S. Beef Industry Sustainability Framework. The recognition applies to processing facilities under the Tyson Fresh Meats sustainability program as well as to auction market and feedyard partners under the Tyson FarmCheck Program.

The basis of recognition comes from the U.S. Beef Industry Sustainability Framework, an industry-adopted resource that outlines key areas of sustainability and opportunities for improvement across the beef value chain. The Framework is inclusive of high-priority indicators, sector specific metrics and sustainability assessment guides.

“Our company is committed to continuously improving the sustainability of our beef business and this includes partnering with our livestock suppliers to encourage best practices.” said Shane Miller, senior vice president and general manager of beef enterprise for Tyson Foods. “We’re pleased to be recognized for our efforts in this important area.”

Each Tyson Foods program underwent a third-party review through the U.S. Roundtable of Sustainable Beef (USRSB) recognition program to demonstrate alignment to the Framework. These reviews assessed each program’s approach to sustainability and incorporation of Framework principles, including animal welfare, land and water resources, and air and greenhouse gas emissions, among other areas.

“This recognition demonstrates a commitment of Tyson Foods to continuous improvement and sustainability in the beef supply chain,” said USRSB Chair Ben Weinheimer. “The U.S. Beef Industry Sustainability Framework was designed to help communicate the great strides the industry has and continues to make in beef sustainability. Partnering with organizations like Tyson Foods demonstrates our commitment to beef sustainability across the entire supply chain, which, in turn, continues to improve trust in US beef among consumers.”

To learn more about Tyson Foods sustainability efforts, visit www.tysonsustainability.com. To explore the U.S. Beef Industry Sustainability Framework, visit www.beefsustainability.us.

Source: USRSB