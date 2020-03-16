Some of the world’s finest, most conscientiously-raised meat is available where and when eaters want it

For 83 years, Fareway Meat and Grocery, based out of Boone, Iowa, has built its reputation on curating the finest, freshest meat offerings from trustworthy growers and processors. Fareway Meat and Grocery was the first major grocer to carry Comfrey Farm Certified DUROC by Minnesota-based Prime Pork and, today, Fareway announces that this prized pedigreed pork will now be available coast-to-coast via FarewayMeatMarket.com.

“We really place a strong focus, and pride ourselves, on our pickiness when it comes to overall quality, our variety of meat cuts, and the knowledge and passion of our experts,” said Jeff Cook, Vice President of Market Operations. “People will go out of their way to seek our meat, knowing that we are fanatical about meat quality. But, depending upon where you live, options may be quite limited, or disappointing.”

As a Certified, pedigreed DUROC breed, raised and fed with the utmost care by nearby family farmers, Comfrey Farm consistently delivers ruby-pink color, and all-natural juicy flavor and tenderness. It only takes one bite to discover what meat connoisseurs say is the best pork they have ever eaten and rivals the very best steak.

According to the Power of Meat 2019 research report, the meat case is the most common destination in a grocery store, used by 79% of shoppers. Even so, 45% of meat buyers reported that they expect to purchase more meat online in the future.

FarewayMeatMarket.com enables quality-driven consumers to easily shop for what amounts to the best quality meat selection in the world—delivered fresh to their doorsteps. Online shoppers will find the popular cuts they love, like pork loin and shoulder butt, plus other Fareway “exclusives” like:

The DUROC American Chop is a thicker cut from the pork loin which retains its natural juices when grilled.

The Comfrey Farm DUROC Ribeye Chop is a favorite among Fareway specialty butchers. Cut from the rib end of the boneless Pork Loin, it is more tender, flavorful and juicy due to the darker blade section and the better pH of the DUROC, which naturally helps the chop stay moist and tender as you cook it.

During this introductory period, Fareway and Comfrey Farm are offering a limited-time-only DUROC pork bundle, including ten Ribeye Chops, two Loins, and one Tenderloin at $50 off plus free shipping at FarewayMeatMarket.com. By inserting the promo code "DUROC", you can receive a Comfrey Farm feast delivered right to your door for only $99.99!

