UltraSource LLC promotes Noah Hall, BS, MS to Director of Kill Floor and Processing

UltraSource LLC has promoted Noah Hall to Director of Kill Floor and Processing. Noah has a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and Master of Science in Meat/Animal Science from North Dakota State University. Noah is a well-respected and active member of the meat science community.

Noah joined UltraSource in 2009 as a Food Scientist, successfully managing the UltraSource Academy meat processing seminars and providing consultation to customers in food processing applications for six years. In 2015, Noah assumed leadership of the UltraSource Technical Services group. As Technical Service Manager, Noah lead a large team of service technicians who provide installation and maintenance services for the broad range of UltraSource processing, packaging, and labeling machines. As Director of Kill Floor and Processing, Noah will apply his food processing application and technical expertise in leading sales and product management efforts for the UltraSource Kill Floor and Processing equipment lines.

“I am excited to help customers optimize their processing applications in my new role. UltraSource has an incredible portfolio of equipment to leverage, from JWE-Baumann equipment for animal harvesting to further processing with Frey vacuum filling technology and Mauting smokehouse solutions. Plus, we have a fully equipped test kitchen that allows us to demonstrate the positive results we can achieve for our customers,” said Hall.

For more information visit www.ultrasourceusa.com.