Premium meats also surge from COVID-19 retail buying blitz

Anya Fernald, co-founder and CEO of Belcampo, shares her company’s experience thus far as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Belcampo’s premium products have experienced a surge in popularity similar to the overall meat retail marketplace, showing consumers are still spending on higher-end products to prepare in their own homes.

To learn more about Belcampo, its story and its product line, visit www.belcampo.com or email Heather Cooper, senior vice president of sales, at hc@belcampo.com.

