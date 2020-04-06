Hygiena launches all-in-one Listeria, L. monocytogenes detection method

Hygiena, a global leader in rapid microbial detection, monitoring, and identification technology, introduced the InSite L. mono Glo Environmental Surface Screening Test. InSite L. mono Glo Environmental Surface Screening Test. InSite L. mono Glo is an easy-to-use, self-contained, environmental sampling and screening test for Listeria species and Listeria monocytogenes (L. mono).

Each device contains liquid media containing antibiotics, growth enhancers, and colour-changing compounds specific to Listeria plus fluorescent compounds specific to Listeria monocytogenes. Within 48 hours, the two-step test changes colour in the presence of Listeria species, while illumination with UV light reveals L. monocytogenes if present. The test is used for environmental monitoring in food processing facilities after cleaning. Screening out negative samples quickly and easily provides a cost-effective way to increase surveillance, monitor hazards and control risks. See the instructional video on how to use the product here.

The InSite L. mono Glo test was certified under the AOAC-RI Performance Tested Method in late 2018 (certification number 061802). The certification verifies the claims that the test detects low levels of Listeria spp. and Listeria monocytogenes on stainless steel, ceramic and plastic surfaces.

"We’re excited by this new product, which can provide rapid information on the possible presence of Listeria easily in an all-in-one device," said Martin Easter, chief scientific officer of Hygiena. "We are also proud to have this product certified by the AOAC-RI."

The Insite L. mono Glo method requires no complex laboratory equipment, and is self-contained, which reduces the risks of sample cross-contamination. As government regulators worldwide have made monitoring and controlling Listeria a priority, more food safety professionals are looking for convenient, cost effective methods.

