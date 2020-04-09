Cargill closes Pennsylvania meat plant

Cargill announced that it has closed a meat processing plant in Hazelton, Pa., until further notice. The plant produced beef and pork products, including ground beef, steaks and roasts, according to Reuters.

“Our goal is to keep our 900 employees at this case-ready protein facility healthy and minimize risk within the Hazleton community, which has been greatly impacted by COVID-19,” Cargill said in a statement. “Our facility will re-open as soon as is it is safe to do so.”

Source: Cargill