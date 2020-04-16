Supplier NewsCoronavirus CoverageMeat and Poultry Processing
FoodMaven buckles down to keep employees safe, product flowing

April 16, 2020
Andy Hanacek, editor-in-chief of The National Provisioner, talks to Ben Deda, CEO of FoodMaven, about how the company is altering its processing plant’s work schedule and taking on other initiatives to keep its business and partners moving during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can also read more on FoodMaven’s mission to reduce food waste in the supply chain in The National Provisioner’s cover story from November 2019 here.

