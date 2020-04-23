Golden West Food Group to donate $2 million dollars of food to COVID-19 relief organizations

Golden West Food Group (GWFG) announced plans to donate $2 million worth of premium meats to the City of Hope Hospital, Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles Fire Department, Los Angeles Unified School District, Salvation Army, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and others in need, to support the relief efforts associated with COVID-19 pandemic. GWFG is headquartered in Los Angeles County, California.

“We are extremely appreciative of the relentless work and relief effort from our medical community and first responders to keep everyone safe and we are honored to help these local heroes,” said Erik Litmanovich, CEO of Golden West Food Group. “At Golden West Food Group we are working hard every day to ensure that the American public has access to the food they need, and we hope these meals will help our healthcare providers and the community power on in what is one of the worst health crises of our time.”

Food donations in “Pantry Pallet” quantities, distributed by Golden West Food Group will include an assortment of ready-to-cook beef, pork, chicken with various side dishes as well.

A diverse line of meats from some of America’s favorite food brands is manufactured by Golden West Food Group, including Jack Daniel’s BBQ Meats, Meat District butcher-crafted premium burgers, Moe’s Southwest Grill entrees, American BBQ Company meats, Red Moon Asian fusion meals, Calle Sabor Latin fusion foods and many others.

“As a leader in food manufacturing, we are proud to do what we can to help hospitals and first responders and it is our hope that other food companies and suppliers do what they can to expand meal distribution across the region and around the country,” said Litmanovich.

Source: Golden West Food Group