Foster Farms worker killed in Turlock, Calif., plant

April 30, 2020
An employee at a Foster Farms turkey processing plant was killed on April 27. The employee, identified by The Modesto Bee as Luis Salazar, 30, was pulled into a conveyor. The state division of OSHA reported that he had fallen asleep on the production line several times prior to the accident.

Foster Farms reported that the employee had been hired by an outside labor contractor. The plant was closed on April 28.

The company issued a statement to the Bee, which read: “At Foster Farms we strive to maintain a safe workplace for our employees and for those we do business with. The company conducts ongoing safety training programs and has a strong safety record. ... We are conducting a complete investigation in conjunction with local law enforcement and representatives of OSHA.

“We greatly regret this loss of life and extend our sympathies to family and friends,”

Source: The Modesto Bee

