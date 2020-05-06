GTX Corp. launches full range of personal protective equipment

GTX Corp., a pioneer in the field of health and safety wearable technology and an Industry Wired top company to watch in 2020, announced that it has greatly expanded its Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) offerings.

“As Chair of the Southern California Biomedical Counsel COVID-19 Supplies Taskforce, I have been working very closely with government officials at the local, state and federal levels to make sure we have adequate PPE to address the immediate needs for healthcare and essential workers and first-line responders,” said Patrick Bertagna, CEO of GTX Corp. “The entire GTX Corp team has been supporting these efforts and we are pleased to announce that we are supplying customers ranging from government entities to businesses at all levels as well as individuals and their families, a full line of those PPE products needed for personal and community safety and the planned reopening of the states.”

GTX Corp’s updated, full-line of PPE can be found here and certain masks are available on GTX Corp’s dedicated website www.gtxmask.com (use promocode ‘open4biz’ and get a discount on your first order).

“GTX continues to actively utilize its extensive manufacturing expertise to source and distribute FDA and CE-certified masks across its wide network of channel partners in order to make high demand PPE products available,” continued Mr. Bertagna. “We are shipping hundreds of thousands of masks and we’ve already delivered to 38 states. We’ve had to add a number of new staff members and lease additional warehouse space to meet the surge in orders. We plan to add additional products to our PPE offerings based on demonstrated need and innovation. We have access to and are currently exploring plans to offer point-of-care COVID-19 rapid antibody test kits following serval inquiries from our numerous customers.”