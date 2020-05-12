Meat and Poultry Industry NewsSustainabilityBeef

USRSB releases educational modules during National Beef Month

May 12, 2020
The beef industry’s first-ever online educational modules dedicated to beef sustainability launched this May during National Beef Month.

The cow-calf, stocker, and backgrounder modules outline grazing management, profitability and efficiencies, herd health, transition planning, and worker safety. The modules were developed specifically for beef cattle farmers and ranchers by the U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (USRSB), America’s leading multi-stakeholder sustainability initiative. 

The on-demand modules are free to access and reflect principles outlined in the Beef Industry Sustainability Framework, an industry-adopted resource released in 2019 by the USRSB. Many of the concepts assist producers in identifying efficiencies and improvements, which may benefit producers during the current COVID-19 challenges and increase resiliency to overcome future market disruptions.

Four additional sets of modules are being developed for the auction market, feeder, packer and processor, and retail and foodservice segments of the beef value chain.

Modules can be accessed online at www.usrsb.org/learning

Source: USRSB

