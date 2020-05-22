Mettler-Toledo offers virtual trade show experience

Food and pharmaceutical manufacturers can still experience Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection’s newest technology innovations and glean industry insights that the company was going to present at Interpack 2020. From June 1–5 2020, without leaving their desks, manufacturers will be able to visit a Virtual Exhibition Hall to view the latest product inspection technologies and learn how they can benefit businesses. An Auditorium will present a wide range of educational live and on-demand presentations on topics including Food and Pharmaceutical Safety, Industry 4.0 and Advanced Data Management. Manufacturers can now register their interest to attend at www.mt.com/pi-vshow.

“Coronavirus may have delayed Interpack until next year, however, we felt that it was vital to still showcase our latest product inspection technology innovations to help food and pharmaceutical manufacturers meet the increased demand for safe, high quality products. Individuals can log on for free and learn about industry trends, best practices, and chat with experts about how they can improve their manufacturing processes plus meet consumer and regulatory demands,” said Paul Lerigo, Marketing Manager – Product Inspection Division, Mettler-Toledo.