Supplier News

Mettler-Toledo offers virtual trade show experience

Mettler Toledo virtual trade show
May 22, 2020
Industry News
KEYWORDS Mettler Toledo / virtual trade show
Reprints
No Comments

Food and pharmaceutical manufacturers can still experience Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection’s newest technology innovations and glean industry insights that the company was going to present at Interpack 2020. From June 1–5 2020, without leaving their desks, manufacturers will be able to visit a Virtual Exhibition Hall to view the latest product inspection technologies and learn how they can benefit businesses. An Auditorium will present a wide range of educational live and on-demand presentations on topics including Food and Pharmaceutical Safety, Industry 4.0 and Advanced Data Management. Manufacturers can now register their interest to attend at www.mt.com/pi-vshow.

“Coronavirus may have delayed Interpack until next year, however, we felt that it was vital to still showcase our latest product inspection technology innovations to help food and pharmaceutical manufacturers meet the increased demand for safe, high quality products. Individuals can log on for free and learn about industry trends, best practices, and chat with experts about how they can improve their manufacturing processes plus meet consumer and regulatory demands,” said Paul Lerigo, Marketing Manager – Product Inspection Division, Mettler-Toledo.

Subscribe to The National Provisioner

 

Email Icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Recent Articles by Industry News

Allpax introduces its next generation shuttle for automated batch retort systems

Cantrell•Gainco introduces safety separation partitions to protect workers on poultry processing lines

FSIS and Iowa sign cooperative Interstate Shipment Agreement

AMSA announces 2020 ICoMST and RMC Virtual Experience

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.