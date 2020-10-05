Reiser, a leading supplier of processing and packaging equipment solutions for the sausage, meat, poultry, seafood, prepared food, bakery, cheese, produce, and pet food industries, has announced that registration is open for the Reiser 2020 Virtual Trade Show, an online, live event, to be held November 2-6, 2020.

The Reiser 2020 Virtual Trade Show is an opportunity to spend time with Reiser’s Application Specialists, each an authority in their industry, with deep knowledge of technology, and decades of expertise to help you improve your products and processes. The trade show also features industry-specific webinars, 17 information-packed unique virtual booths, and a virtual lounge to talk live with friends and colleagues.

The Reiser 2020 Virtual Trade Show will be live online from 9 am to 5 pm EST Monday, November 2nd through Friday, November 6th. To register, visit www.reiser.com.