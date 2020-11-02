Reiser, the leading supplier of processing and packaging equipment solutions for the sausage, meat, poultry, seafood, prepared food, bakery, cheese, produce, and pet food industries, has announced ten Webinars to be held during their Reiser 2020 Virtual Trade Show. The online, live event will be held November 2-6, 2020.

The Reiser 2020 Virtual Trade Show is an opportunity to spend time with Reiser’s Application Specialists, each an authority in their industry, with deep knowledge of technology, and decades of expertise to help you improve your products and processes. The trade show will feature ten different industry-specific Webinars, along with 17 information-packed unique virtual booths, and a virtual lounge to talk live with friends and colleagues. Webinar subjects include Alginate Sausage Production, Alternative Protein Solutions, Packaging Trends, Pet Food Opportunities, Hot Dog Production, Bakery Solutions and four others.

The Reiser 2020 Virtual Trade Show will be live online from 9 am to 5 pm EST Monday, November 2nd through Friday, November 6th. To register, visit www.reiser.com.