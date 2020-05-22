Allpax introduces its next generation shuttle for automated batch retort systems

Allpax, a product brand of ProMach, introduces its latest automated batch retort system (ABRS) innovation – the patented shuttle mounted telescoping retort loading and unloading feature.

ABRS systems are increasingly in demand as companies seek to reduce the reliance on personnel in the plant and enable safe-distance practices. Automated systems also provide greater assurance of safe quality food. An ABRS with automated retort loading and unloading capabilities removes workers from the laborious and injury prone activities of manually moving heavy baskets to and from the retort and basket loading and unloading area(s), and from pushing and pulling baskets in and out of the retorts.

Allpax’s new automated shuttle features a patented telescoping basket loading and unloading option that is based on a rigid chain and reel technology. The chain is rigid when extended and rolls up while retracting so that baskets or stacks of trays can be pushed into and pulled out of the retort. This system is simpler and less costly to maintain than earlier generation “push/pull” solutions that require more periodic adjustments and involve more wear parts. The telescoping retort loader and unloader can handle heavier loads. Basket handling is faster for improved system efficiency. The telescoping loader/unloader eliminates the need for a powered conveyor inside a retort, which reduces retort complexity and cost, retort maintenance costs, and provides for a cleaner environment within the retort.

Allpax shuttles with the telescoping loading/unloading feature can be custom designed to accommodate any diameter retort, and retorts that hold anywhere from 2 to 12 baskets or tray stacks. For double-door retorts, the telescoping loading feature pushes the baskets/tray stacks all the way into and out the other end of the vessel, thus resulting in fast and efficient automated basket handling. In the case of raw product cookers, the new shuttle creates greater sanitary separation between unprocessed and processed sides of the cooking/cooling operation. The new system can be retrofitted to existing retorts. Allpax now offers telescoping loading/unloading or lance-arm type loading/unloading features for its shuttles, thereby giving customers a range of options for loading and unloading baskets or tray stacks from retorts without requiring an internal conveyor.

For more information on the new shuttle-based telescoping loader and visit Allpax at www.Allpax.com.