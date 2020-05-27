Supplier News

PURE Bioscience announces exclusive distribution partnership with PSSI

The National Provisioner Supplier News
May 27, 2020
Industry News
KEYWORDS Disinfectant / pssi / pure bioscience
Reprints
No Comments

PURE Bioscience Inc., creator of the patented non-toxic silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC) antiviral/antibacterial, and Packers Sanitation Services Inc. (PSSI), have entered into an exclusive multi-year distribution partnership. Under the terms of the agreement, PSSI will be the exclusive distributor of PURE’s EPA-registered PURE Hard Surface disinfectant in the protein processing market.

PURE’s Chairman and CEO Tom Y. Lee said, “We are pleased to partner with PSSI, a company dedicated to the protection of its workforce, while also providing a complete food safety solution in the U.S. protein industry. Our partnership with PSSI has dramatically increased the number of end-use customers using PURE Hard Surface and further validates the unique characteristics and value proposition of SDC as a disinfectant solution.”

“The safety profile and efficacy of PURE Hard Surface is revolutionary in the contract sanitization industry. We are excited to partner with PURE Bioscience to bring a superior user-friendly solution to the protein processing market,” said Doug Sharp, President of PSSI Chemical Innovations. PSSI Chemical Innovations is a division of PSSI dedicated to the science of food safety.

PURE Hard Surface Superior Efficacy:

  • Eco-Friendly Sanitization Solution on Hard, Non-Porous, Environmental and Food Contact Surfaces
  • Fast and effective – quickly kills germs, including Human Coronavirus, Influenza, Listeria, Norovirus, Salmonella, E. coli and other pathogens – with kill times as fast as 30 seconds
  • Eliminates both enveloped and non-enveloped viruses
  • No rinse required – including food contact surfaces
  • EPA-registered hospital disinfectant
  • Odorless and non-irritating with no hazard warnings on label
  • Ready-to-use; offers 24-hour residual protection, contains no bleach, ammonia, phosphates, phenols or VOCs (volatile organic compounds)
  • Lowest EPA toxicity rating – Category IV

Since 2011, the EPA has registered PURE Hard Surface disinfectant to be effective on a wide range of pathogens, including:

  • Human Coronavirus, Influenza, Listeria, Norovirus, Salmonella and E. coli, and in a wide variety of environments, including:
  • Medical, food processing, food service, public transportation, home/children/pets, janitorial & institutional (schools, office buildings, prisons, government installations, etc.) and other areas.

Mode of Action - How It Works
SDC’s rapid and broad-spectrum efficacy is largely attributed to its dual mechanisms of action and unique characteristics. PURE’s ‘Trojan Horse’ mode of action video is available at https://www.purebio.com/technology/silver-dihydrogen-citrate-sdc.htm. When using PURE Hard Surface, one must follow the label instructions for disinfecting hard surfaces to help ensure an adequate kill step is achieved.

For more information visit www.purebio.com.

Subscribe to The National Provisioner

 

Email Icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Recent Articles by Industry News

Servus offers chemical-resistant men's work boots

Sanitation industry critical as COVID-19 threatens meat supply

Meat District launches premium pork sausage line

Former FedEx executive appointed to Tyson Foods Board of Directors

Related Articles

You must login or register in order to post a comment.