PURE Bioscience announces exclusive distribution partnership with PSSI

PURE Bioscience Inc., creator of the patented non-toxic silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC) antiviral/antibacterial, and Packers Sanitation Services Inc. (PSSI), have entered into an exclusive multi-year distribution partnership. Under the terms of the agreement, PSSI will be the exclusive distributor of PURE’s EPA-registered PURE Hard Surface disinfectant in the protein processing market.

PURE’s Chairman and CEO Tom Y. Lee said, “We are pleased to partner with PSSI, a company dedicated to the protection of its workforce, while also providing a complete food safety solution in the U.S. protein industry. Our partnership with PSSI has dramatically increased the number of end-use customers using PURE Hard Surface and further validates the unique characteristics and value proposition of SDC as a disinfectant solution.”

“The safety profile and efficacy of PURE Hard Surface is revolutionary in the contract sanitization industry. We are excited to partner with PURE Bioscience to bring a superior user-friendly solution to the protein processing market,” said Doug Sharp, President of PSSI Chemical Innovations. PSSI Chemical Innovations is a division of PSSI dedicated to the science of food safety.

PURE Hard Surface Superior Efficacy:

Eco-Friendly Sanitization Solution on Hard, Non-Porous, Environmental and Food Contact Surfaces

Fast and effective – quickly kills germs, including Human Coronavirus, Influenza, Listeria, Norovirus, Salmonella, E. coli and other pathogens – with kill times as fast as 30 seconds

Eliminates both enveloped and non-enveloped viruses

No rinse required – including food contact surfaces

EPA-registered hospital disinfectant

Odorless and non-irritating with no hazard warnings on label

Ready-to-use; offers 24-hour residual protection, contains no bleach, ammonia, phosphates, phenols or VOCs (volatile organic compounds)

Lowest EPA toxicity rating – Category IV

Since 2011, the EPA has registered PURE Hard Surface disinfectant to be effective on a wide range of pathogens, including:

Human Coronavirus, Influenza, Listeria, Norovirus, Salmonella and E. coli, and in a wide variety of environments, including:

Medical, food processing, food service, public transportation, home/children/pets, janitorial & institutional (schools, office buildings, prisons, government installations, etc.) and other areas.

Mode of Action - How It Works

SDC’s rapid and broad-spectrum efficacy is largely attributed to its dual mechanisms of action and unique characteristics. PURE’s ‘Trojan Horse’ mode of action video is available at https://www.purebio.com/technology/silver-dihydrogen-citrate-sdc.htm. When using PURE Hard Surface, one must follow the label instructions for disinfecting hard surfaces to help ensure an adequate kill step is achieved.

For more information visit www.purebio.com.