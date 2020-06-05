Justice Department investigating four meatpackers in antitrust investigation

Bloomberg News reports that the country’s four largest meatpackers – Tyson Foods, Cargill, JBS USA and National Beef Packing Co. – have been sent civil investigative demands over potential antitrust violations. A source told the news organization that the DOJ’s antitrust division sent the demands, which are akin to subpoenas, to the companies.

National Beef issued a statement to Bloomberg that said, “The request was very narrow in scope, which leads us to believe that the DOJ does not necessarily believe there is an antitrust issue.” The other companies did not reqpond to inquiries.

For more information, read the article at: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-06-04/doj-subpoenas-four-biggest-meatpackers-in-antitrust-probe?utm_source=url_link

Source: Bloomberg