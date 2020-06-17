Microbarrier Elite becomes PSSI’s first residual surface antimicrobial product for the foodservice industry

PSSI, North America’s leading provider of contract sanitation and food safety services for food processing facilities, supporting more than 450 partner plants across the U.S. and Canada every day, today announced its newest, most innovative product, Microbarrier Elite. Utilizing BIOPROTECT RTU antimicrobial technology (https://bioprotect.us/), a groundbreaking antimicrobial by ViaClean Technologies, Microbarrier Elite is the premier supplemental registered residual surface antimicrobial coating for the protein food processing market. Microbarrier Elite can be left on food processing machinery and equipment after its application during the sanitation process to provide long term residual surface protection. The announcement was made today by Doug Sharp, President of PSSI.

“At PSSI, we are committed to the health and safety of our team members and setting new standards of food safety for the protection of our customers’ products and brands,” said Doug Sharp, President of PSSI Chemical Innovations. “We are eager to offer our newest product, PSSI’s only food contact surface antimicrobial coating that can be left on food processing surfaces after its application during the sanitation process. As science is a crucial part of food safety, it is our mission to work diligently to advance the science behind it and are therefore honored to join forces with ViaClean Technologies and its BIOPROTECT brand.”

The BIOPROTECTUs System by ViaClean Technologies, encompasses an array of EPA registered and FDA compliant technologies that disinfect surfaces and spaces as well as provide long-term antimicrobial protection. An essential component in the BIOPROTECTUs System is BIOPROTECT RTU (https://bioprotect.us); a groundbreaking, water-based antimicrobial product that when applied to both porous and non-porous surfaces, creates a highly durable protective shield that provides long-term antimicrobial protection that inhibits and prevents the growth and spread of problematic bacteria, fungi, algae and mold. Extensive laboratory testing has established and corroborated that the BIOPROTECTUs System quickly eliminates and provides long-term suppression of germs and microorganisms.

“We look forward to conjoining our innovative technology with PSSI’s superior chemical solutions” said Jim Young, Founder and Executive Chairman of ViaClean Technologies. “PSSI has been a leader in the industry for years. We are confident that our proven technology paired with PSSI’s depth and breadth of resources and talent across multiple areas will be effective in revolutionizing the world of food contact antimicrobial solutions.”

The BIOPROTECTUs System is produced by ViaClean Technologies LLC, a biotech company that develops, manufactures and markets environmentally responsible solutions that protect surfaces utilizing unique and groundbreaking antimicrobial technologies. ViaClean’s pioneering and proprietary technologies, products and services provide antibacterial, antimicrobial, disinfectant and advanced odor control solutions for commercial, institutional and consumer use.

For more information on PSSI please visit www.pssi.com. For more information on ViaClean Technologies and The BIOPROTECT Us System, please visit www.bioprotect.us.