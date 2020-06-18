North Carolina slaughter, processing facility increases capacity

In an effort to support independent producers, Micro Summit Processors has increased slaughter and processing capabilities for both USDA and custom livestock. Immediate appointments are now available.

Micro Summit Processors, Incorporated was established in 2013 as a USDA-inspected slaughter and processing facility specializing in cattle, pigs, lambs, and goats. Located in the Town of Micro, conveniently near I-95 and Hwy-301 in Johnston County, Micro Summit seeks to produce high-value, consistent, and safe meat products that exceed the rapidly changing needs of our producers with excellence and customer care.

Contact Micro Summit Processors at 919-824-0064 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

Source: Micro Summit Processors