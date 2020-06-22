New meat and food processing trade show for the Southeast Asian market

In a strategic expansion into the growing food technology sector, Messe Frankfurt New Era Business Media Ltd and VNU Asia Pacific, announce a partnership to jointly organize ‘Meat Pro Asia’, a new trade show dedicated to meat and food processing and catering to the ASEAN region. The show will take place on a biennial basis in co-location with VIV Asia – the no.1 international trade show from Feed to Food in Asia. The inaugural edition will open its doors on 10-12 March 2021 at IMPACT, Bangkok – Thailand.

Commenting on the new event, Wolfgang Marzin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Messe Frankfurt Group, said, “Despite a challenging first half of the year, we continue to see the need to establish new trade fairs in emerging markets around the world. With an increasingly wealthy population of 600 million, the ASEAN region is an exciting prospect, with high potential for growth in sectors such as meat and food processing.”

“This new cooperation in Asia strengthens and completes - especially towards the downstream part of the supply chain - the already leading position of VNU in the Asian animal protein production business” commented Mr. Albert Arp, Group CEO of Royal Jaarbeurs / VNU Group. VNU Asia Pacific has an extensive track record in the Thai market with a rich portfolio of events for the AgriTech, Animal, Food, and other sectors, covering all of the key markets in South East Asia.

“Adding to an international network of events related to food processing technologies, Meat Pro Asia is Messe Frankfurt’s first venture in this sector in South East Asia” noted Mr. Stephan Buurma, Member of the Board of Management, Messe Frankfurt Group and Managing Director of the Asia regional head office. “We therefore see great potential to leverage our experience and sector expertise, including the resources of IFFA in Frankfurt, the world’s leading meat processing trade fair, for the benefit of the industry in South East Asia.”

Combining industry resources

“Working closely with Messe Frankfurt, we aim at attracting the top suppliers and buyers in the processing industry to Meat Pro Asia, establishing this exhibition as a top destination in the ASEAN region for meat processing and packaging equipment” said Mr. Heiko M. Stutzinger, Managing Director of VNU Asia Pacific and Director of VIV worldwide. “VIV Asia has witnessed a consistent growth during the recent editions of the food processing segment. By holding Meat Pro Asia alongside VIV Asia, and leveraging on the experience of Messe Frankfurt in this specific sector, we are going to provide the entire spectrum of food technology to trade buyers. We are confident that this new event will be a great success,” Stutzinger added.

Expressing equally positive sentiments, Mr. Stephan Buurma added: “With its extensive local ties, and sector experience, VNU is the perfect partner for this new venture. Set to become the only trade fair of its kind in the region, Meat Pro Asia will serve as the perfect launching pad to opportunities in the ASEAN market, which is widely recognised as one of the world’s most promising markets for food technology.”

A vibrant market

Expected to grow by 4.7% annually until 2023 , the market for processed foods in ASEAN has been bolstered by the demands of a rising middle class.

More important contributors to the industry’s growth trajectory are government policies which aim to convert Thailand into one of the world's top five food exporters by 2036 , thereby fostering a favourable trading and regulatory environment for Meat Pro Asia’s participants to benefit from when it opens its doors in March 2021.

Helping channel players from ASEAN and beyond gain access to the high potential market, Meat Pro Asia will focus exclusively on solutions that deliver meat from farm to table. This includes slaughtering, the full processing chain, packaging, labelling, cold chain logistics, quality control, hygiene, IoT and automation, waste water treatment and more. Visitors to the new show will include processing companies, food retailers, importers, exporters, wholesalers, manufacturers, agents, distributors and engineering firms.

Meat Pro Asia will be co-located with VIV Asia, gathering the entire supply chain under a single roof. VIV Asia is the leading biennial event for the protein production industry across a wide variety of animal species, including pigs, dairy, fish and shrimp, poultry broilers, cattle and calves. Held across 31,000 sqm, VIV Asia in 2019 attracted 1,245 exhibitors and over 45,000 international visitors from more than 120 countries.

Meat Pro Asia is organized by Messe Frankfurt New Era Business Media Ltd and VNU Asia Pacific. The inaugural edition will be held from 10-12 March 2021 at IMPACT, Bangkok. For more information, please e-mail meatproasia@china.messefrankfurt.com and/or panadda@vnuasiapacific.com.

Source: Messe Frankfurt