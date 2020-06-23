Hormel Foods opens health center for team members

Hormel Foods Corporation, a global-branded food company, is opening its state-of-the-art health center, situated close to its global headquarters and flagship production facility. In partnership with Premise Health, who will operate the facility, it will improve access to high-quality, affordable healthcare for Hormel Foods team members and their dependent family members.

The health center builds on the existing relationship between Hormel Foods and the renowned Mayo Clinic. With this dedicated health center and additional resources provided by Mayo Clinic, such as radiology and specialty service referrals for things like cardiology, orthopedics, dermatology and behavioral health, employees of Hormel Foods and their dependents will have full access to care when they need it.

The center will provide convenient access to a full spectrum of world-class healthcare services, including primary care, physical therapy, condition management, lab services and limited pre-packaged pharmacy services. It will be staffed by a physician, nurse practitioner, condition management registered nurse, physical therapist, two medical assistants and a medical receptionist. In total, the center will serve approximately 4,700 eligible individuals on the company’s health plans, including team members, their dependents ages two and older, and retirees under age 65.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer this incredible benefit to our inspired people. This addition is a testament to our commitment to ensuring our team members have easy access to high-quality healthcare,” said Janet Hogan, senior vice president of human resources at Hormel Foods. “This health center will be a tremendous resource for both our team members and our company.”

“Hormel Foods and Premise Health are dedicated to creating a healthy future for team members and their families,” said Premise president Jami Doucette. “The nearsite health center, combined with access to services provided by Mayo Clinic Health System such as community-based specialists, surgeries and procedures, and emergency-room care, promotes the overall health and wellbeing of their teams. We are excited to partner with Hormel Foods to deliver significant value to their organization.”

The Premise nearsite access model provides value to Hormel Foods team members and their dependents by bringing care closer to where they live, work and play. Similar to Hormel Foods, Premise also has a collaboration with Mayo Clinic, which includes a Center of Excellence model via the Mayo Clinic Complex Care Program. Hormel Foods team members will be able to take advantage of this program, which provides access to Mayo Clinic in Rochester for those with high-risk diagnoses that require the highest level of care.

The dedicated health center expands the comprehensive benefits offerings from Hormel Foods, which includes comprehensive medical, prescription drug, dental, vision, retirement plans, profit sharing, adoption assistance and generous paid-time-off allowances.

Source: Hormel Foods Corp.