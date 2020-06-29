Dual-energy inspection technology reduces physical hazard risks

While it may be impossible to eliminate all risks that lead to an approximate 600 million foodborne illnesses and injuries a year globally, manufacturers can take steps to identify and prevent biological, chemical, allergenic and physical hazards. Deploying advanced x-ray systems at critical control points in the production and packaging process is a crucial, proactive step in mitigating risks from physical hazards.

Eagle Product Inspection offers a range of x-ray solutions that help manufacturers shore up their vulnerabilities to physical hazards, including the first to market Material Discrimination X-ray (MDX) dual energy technology for food inspection. MDX measures the ratio of two different sets of x-ray energies that pass through a product, enabling users to discriminate between organic and inorganic materials. The dual-energy technology has proven valuable in a variety of difficult product applications, such as multi-textured foods and those with high variations in density, like bagged salads, trail mixes and bulk fruits, vegetables and meats.

The Eagle Pack 430 machine with MDX technology specifically for mid-sized packaged products, is capable of high-speed multi-lane inspection and performs even in challenging cold and high-moisture environments to remove historically difficult-to-find inorganic contaminants like glass and small pieces of rocks, dense rubber and plastic. With today’s manufacturers seeking greater versatility and efficiency, the Pack 430 PRO allows for flexible changeovers between products and can be paired with the latest version of Eagle’s SimulTask software for traceability and demonstrated diligence in the event of any hazard-related recall.

