ProSpection Solutions announces an exclusive partnership with System Square to bring their X-ray and high-resolution dual-energy technology to the U.S. market. The industry’s first high-resolution dual-energy X-ray inspection system will be showcased at Pack Expo, Nov. 3-6, 2024, in Chicago.

“System Square’s advanced X-ray technology and high resolution dual-energy systems represent the pinnacle of imaging innovation, offering exceptional clarity and detail for a wide range of applications. They detect foreign material that cannot be found by conventional inspection systems. This innovative technology will redefine the landscape of inspection and imaging with unparalleled precision and performance,” said Jeff Youngs, president and CEO of Prospection Solutions.

The SXM2 Series X-Ray Inspection Systems are equipped with high-precision dual-energy sensors and artificial intelligence, which allow processing of two overlapping images in one inspection. The combination of this inspection method and sensor technology yields images with higher contrast and crisp resolution, giving the system the capability to find extremely small contaminates consistently within the most difficult products. In addition to its precision inspection abilities, the system comes standard with a visual inspection assist function for easy contaminate location/removal and features a hygienic design for easy cleaning.

The SXS2 Series X-ray Seal Inspection Systems bring two effective technologies together, X-ray and optical sensors, to work as one unit with artificial intelligence. By doing so, these systems can not only be used as an X-ray machine for foreign object detection or to confirm the package's relative weight, dimensions, product shape, defect or total area, but they also perform as an extremely precise package-seal monitoring system. By overlaying both X-ray and optical images, the SXS2 can see seal contamination from liquids and solids in trays and flexible packaging — even through printed, colored and aluminum films.

“We believe the combined technical excellence of System Square and ProSpection Solutions' unparalleled customer support and industry knowledge will revolutionize the way we utilize X-RAY technology in the US market. We are extremely excited and proud to be partnering with System Square as the sole distributor in the US, to provide access to this revolutionary technology,” said Jeff.