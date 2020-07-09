Leading manufacturer of ovens & furnaces launches new website

The Grieve Corporation, experts in industrial manufacturing of ovens and furnaces with a long history of 70+ years, launched an updated website with new features and enhancements to existing capabilities.

“As our company continues to grow, we look for our new website to offer the digital tools necessary to better serve our customers,” said Tony Caringella, COO.

The website details Grieve’s entire selection of ovens and furnaces in a digital catalog that is easy to navigate. With hundreds of different models, customers can help narrow down the right equipment for their process by utilizing the oven finder tool by applying filters such as workspace area, operating temperature, loading method and more. Although the company offers hundreds of standard models, Grieve also has unique customization abilities to engineer the best equipment for one’s application; the site details many custom ovens and furnaces as well.

Site visitors can browse Grieve’s selections of ovens and furnaces and submit a request for quotation; the viewer can find the equipment that fits their process needs, along with compatible modifications and accessories, and submit a message directly to Grieve for a customized quotation that can be tailored to a specific process or application.

Ordering replacement parts is made simple with the Ecommerce platform. Customers can search by part type to find parts needed for their equipment, and order directly from the website. The Grieve team will verify the item with the customer’s equipment to ensure compatibility. Customers are also encouraged to create an account which will hold their information for ease of checkout for future purchases.

Grieve works with sales representatives throughout the country (as well as globally) to support customers that would like assistance at their workspace to determine the best equipment for their needs. A local sales representative can be located using the Locate a Rep tool. Another resource for customers is the extensive resource library, housing hundreds of manuals, component literature, safety information, etc.

Explore these features, as well as additional information on all of Grieve’s products, processes, and services at www.grievecorp.com.