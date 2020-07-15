Goodway Technologies to host free webinar on best practices for creating an environmental monitoring and pathogen control program

Goodway Technologies is hosting a free webinar to discuss best practices to overcoming challenges with environmental monitoring and pathogen control in dry environments. The 60-minute webinar, “Environmental Monitoring and Pathogen Control Programs” will take place live on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 10 a.m. EST.

Goodway’s food industry expert, Evan Reyes will discuss how environmental monitoring and pathogen control programs are an important part of food safety plans and have recently become widespread in bakery and snack environments in recent years due to new legislation and ever-increasing standards for food safety. This can be particularly challenging in dry facilities, like bakery, confectionery and snack food facilities. He will go through these challenges and discuss ways to ensure your environmental monitoring program is effective and is taking advantage of the latest technologies and industry best practices.

As Goodway's Director of Sales, Sanitation Division, Reyes works to improve sanitation and food safety programs through the introduction of innovative cleaning and sanitation processes. Over the past six years, he has visited more than 500 food plants to improve food safety and promote sanitation best practices.

“We want to help sanitation and quality personnel understand the most effective strategies for keeping their environments clean and bring attention to the technologies and equipment that will make it easier for them to do their job,” said Reyes.

