Belcampo Meat Co. expands retail distribution into Metropolitan Market

Belcampo, pioneer of hyper-sustainable, organic, grass-fed and -finished, and Certified Humane meats, broths and jerky, has expanded its grocery presence into Metropolitan Market stores in Washington. Local shoppers will be able to purchase Belcampo’s high-quality, mouthwatering sausages, hot dogs, ground beef, and ground pork in all eight stores in the Pacific Northwest by the end of July.

“We’re excited to partner with Metropolitan Market to expand our CPG grocery portfolio into a new region,” said Anya Fernald, co-founder and CEO of Belcampo. “Leaning more strongly into retail sales has been a goal for us this year, so we’re happy to embark on this new partnership to help consumers throughout Washington have better accessibility to our hyper-sustainable meats.”

Belcampo is on a mission to revolutionize the meat industry for the well-being of people, the planet, and animals by building a supply chain that produces meat with Certified Humane, regenerative, and climate-positive farming practices resulting in healthier meat products. Belcampo’s animals are raised on its own USDA Certified Organic farms in California (on 25,000 acres of pristine farmland) using Certified Humane and regenerative farming techniques, and from the farmers in its partner farm program. The animals are processed onsite at its own USDA-inspected, Certified Humane processing facility that integrates a strict coding system that allows full traceability from animal birth to butchery to your plate. Its new CPG grocery portfolio includes a variety of beef, poultry, pork and lamb cuts, bone broths and snacks, including whole cuts of beef such as Ribeye, New York Strip and Tri-Tip, ground beef, pork and lamb, beef jerky, sausages, whole Cornish chickens, smoked bacon, eggs and bone broths.

Belcampo’s meats, broths, and jerkies are available at select retailers on the West Coast, in its restaurants and butcher shops in the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles, and online at www.belcampo.com/shop. For more information about Belcampo, please visit www.belcampo.com.