Verde Farms, a brand of organic, 100% grass-fed, 100% pasture-raised beef, is announcing the significant expansion of its product line across three prominent retail chains: BJ's Wholesale Club, The Fresh Market and Harris Teeter.

“We’re excited to continue to build on our successful partnerships with these retailers and grow their better for you beef categories,” said CEO of Verde Farms, Brad Johnson. “It's clear that Verde's products resonate with their shoppers and members, who keep returning for more. As we kick off the grilling season, we're thrilled to strengthen these partnerships and earn more business based on the success of all the Verde items they sell.”

The expansion is as follows:

BJ's Wholesale Club has authorized two new steak items (ribeye and strip) to launch in 124 clubs expanding across all regions that are currently serviced by Verde. The product roll-out begins in early April at an introductory price of $24.99.

The Fresh Market is introducing Verde’s strip steak across all 161 store locations. This expansion builds upon the triumph of Verde's ribeye and filet launch in April 2023. The product roll-out begins in early April with an introductory price starting at $13.99.

Harris Teeter is adding 4 new steaks (ribeye, strip, filet and sirloin) into 120 stores after the brand’s successful launch in 2023. The product roll-out begins in early April at an introductory price of $12.99–15.99.

Source: Verde Farms