Use KaiBosh in sprayers or with Kaivac’s No-Touch Cleaning and Dispense-and-Vac cleaning systems.

The formula has been EPA-registered and deemed effective against SARS-CoV-2, the cause of coronavirus (COVID-19.)

But that’s not all. Not only does it kill the pathogens that cause COVID, it kills a wide spectrum of bacteria, viruses, and fungicides.

Bottom-line: KaiBosh helps prevent the spread of contamination, which is something we need more than ever right now.

For more information visit www.kaivac.com.