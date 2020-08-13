As the world works to overcome the current pandemic, businesses and homeowners are seeking a solution for something many had taken for granted—clean, breathable air. With today’s launch of the revolutionary Clean Air System, Big Ass Fans is leveraging our expertise in ways that will change how they think about airflow.

Going beyond the comfort and energy savings our products already provide, Clean Air System is a total air quality solution that disinfects and purifies the air people breathe directly in the spaces where they live and work, killing up to 99.9% of airborne pathogens and safely neutralizing allergens, fumes, and odors. Our specific testing against SARS-CoV-2 will be finalized shortly and we'll release that as a follow-up to this announcement.

What Exactly Is Clean Air System?

The best defense is a good offense. Clean Air System is a combination of the powerful airflow of our industry-leading fans, the proven technology of ionization and UV-C air disinfection, and our unmatched expertise in custom solutions and in-field services. This combination of exceptionally engineered products and world-class customer support is the key to delivering active air disinfection to our everyday spaces where we live, work, and play.

Peace of mind starts with cleaner air.

